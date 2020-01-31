Missing 11-year-old boy now considered endangered, Colorado sheriff’s office says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities are asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old Colorado boy who has been missing since Monday.

Gannon Stauch's stepmother last saw him in his home between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday. The Stauchs live in Security, which is just southeast of Colorado Springs.

The stepmother said that at some point during those 45 minutes, Gannon left the home to play at a nearby friend's house. He has not been seen since.

At a press conference Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the case had been upgraded from a runaway child case to an endangered child case based on the time missing, the weather, Gannon's young age and because he takes medication.

The sheriff's office also urged people to stop spreading misinformation on social media.

"It takes away from our detectives' timely ability to investigate credible tips," a spokesperson said.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday that its Major Crimes detectives have taken over the case. They are searching for evidence and taking all witness statements.

"This case was referred to Major Crimes for their ability to gather information and use great focus with their investigative training," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area on the date of this incident," the sheriff's office said.

"My kid has a purpose, my kid has a life. And it's important to me, and it's important to everyone standing in this room," said Stauch's mother, Landon Hyatt, before adding, "This community loves you. Please come home."

Gannon is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office's Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 911, if appropriate.