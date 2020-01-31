× Man charged with sexual contact with a juvenile

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 32-year-old man Friday with having inappropriate sexual contact with a child.

According to prosecutors, Creve Coeur police were called to a home in the 700 Wiggens Ferry on January 26 for a report of sexual misconduct. A family member informed police of inappropriate contact between a juvenile an adult acquaintance that had occurred the day prior.

Creve Coeur detectives identified a suspect and took him into custody.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Jared Shadley with three counts of statutory sodomy – a person less than 12 years of age. Shadley was jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.