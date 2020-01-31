× Endangered person advisory issued for Lake St. Louis man traveling with young daughter

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lake St. Louis Police Department have issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 50-year-old who is believed to be traveling cross country with his 5-year-old daughter.

According to Lake St. Louis police, officers were called to the 500 block of Oak Hill Drive just after 4:15 p.m. on Friday. They learned Ricardo Amezcua is traveling with his daughter, Kayla Nicole Amezcua.

The child is lawfully in the custody of Amezcua and was taken with the consent of her mother; she is not believed to be in danger. Amezcua has made suicidal statements via text messages in the last two days and has also stated he is going to travel to San Diego, California. He assaulted the child’s mother during their last contact and is known to be armed with a firearm.

Amezcua is driving a grey 2015 Honda Civic with Missouri license plates LA7K4H. The car is packed with personal belongings.

Amezcua is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5’6” and weighing 189 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, a medium complexion, wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans, and wearing a side holster and firearm.

His daughter is a Hispanic female, 3’11” tall and weighs 55 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, a medium complexion, and wearing an orange t-shirt with a pineapple on the front, a magenta coat, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees the missing persons or the vehicle or anyone with information on their whereabouts should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lake St Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.