ST. LOUIS - Ollie Strasser is a third-grader at Ridge Meadows Elementary in the Rockwood School District. According to his mother, Ollie is fascinated by what he went through during the Joplin tornadoes and has been interested in weather ever since. He aspires to one day be a meteorologist. Ollie Strasser is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Ollie Strasser
