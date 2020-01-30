Two arrested in north St. Louis County following police pursuit, one suspect still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE LAWN, Mo. — Authorities from multiple jurisdictions were involved in a pursuit and search for three people in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit began around 4:30 p.m. at Kienlen and Dardanella avenues. Hillsdale police chased people in a dark-colored Ford Edge through St. Louis City onto Interstate 70 and to Natural Bridge. The driver then headed into neighborhood streets. The vehicle eventually reached a dead end around Myron and Oakdale and all of the people in the SUV ran.

Officers from Velda City and Missouri state troopers arrived to assist with the search. A K9 officer with the St. Louis County Police Department led police through the neighborhood in an attempt to locate the individuals.

Two people were eventually apprehended. The third person remains at large.

It was initially reported the people in the SUV were wanted in connection with a homicide but police later clarified that was not the case. The reason behind the pursuit has not been disclosed.