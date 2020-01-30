St. Louis police: Gun used in accidental shooting reported stolen in Springfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say a gun used in an accidental shooting Wednesday afternoon had previously been reported stolen from Springfield, Missouri.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Gamble Street near N. Leffingwell Avenue, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police say the boy found the gun outside then took it into his home where he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

One neighbor was upset to learn the boy had shot himself.

“I just don't how it’s right that it keeps on happening, that's all; cause it's terrible. I just pray that it don't keep on happening,” said resident Roberta Pitts.

Police are characterizing the shooting as an accidental injury. Officers recovered the gun and ran a computer check, which revealed it had been reported stolen in Springfield, Missouri. No other information about the gun has been made public.

The boy's injuries are not life-threatening.