ST. LOUIS - Bi-state commissioners derailed the future of the loop trolley last week and now the St. Louis officials are now urging them to reconsider.

According to our partners at theĀ Post Dispatch, Mayor Lyda Krewson says if there is a way to not owe back $25 million dollars, we should figure it out.

Krewson wants the Bi-State Development Agency board to reconsider a rejected plan to re-start and operate the loop trolley with unspent federal grant money.