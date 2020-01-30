× Couple charged following robberies and police chase in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A man and woman remain in custody at Franklin County Jail who stole from local businesses and led authorities on a pursuit early Thursday morning.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, deputies were notified of an assault and robbery that took place just before 4:30 a.m. at the Walmart in Sullivan. Just after 5 a.m., deputies received another radio dispatch of a theft at a Walmart in Washington.

In both cases, dispatchers provided deputies with descriptions of the vehicle and occupants.

Pelton said one deputy was traveling north on Highway 47 near Washington when he noticed a vehicle matching that description. The deputy turned his car around and attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to stop.

The deputy pursued the vehicle south on Highway 47 towards Union. As the vehicle entered Union city limits, the driver attempted a U-turn but was blocked by the deputy. The driver rammed into the patrol vehicle and got around the deputy.

The pursuit continued across Clearview Road to Highway A where the suspect vehicle was trapped on a dead end. The driver tried turning around again and struck the deputy’s vehicle several times. The deputy was able to use his vehicle to push the suspect car off the roadway.

The driver of the car, identified as 30-year-old Pablo Gonzalez, attempted to run from the vehicle and was Tasered. Gonzalez attempted to run away again; he got by the deputy but a Missouri state trooper was on the scene at the time and helped take Gonzalez into custody. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Emily Felton, was also apprehended.

Gonzalez was charged with second-degree assault (special victim), first-degree property damage, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $50,000 cash. Felton was charged with second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash.

Sheriff Pelton said the Sullivan and Washington police departments will apply for additional charges tied to crimes committed in their jurisdictions.