Citizens pressing to continue riding horses in park, face new challenge from councilman

Posted 10:52 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 11:35PM, January 29, 2020
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Citizens in Jefferson County are fighting their county officials over a move to end the practice of riding horses at Pleasant Valley Park.

They've been doing it for 30 years without a problem. But now a councilman has decided the horses must go. Brian Haskins says the trail is not big enough for people, pets, and horses, so the horses have to go.

Citizens called You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis for help.

Nearly 40 citizens were at the council meeting to show their displeasure over Haskins' bill, which would end the practice of people riding horses in the park.

A number of disabled people ride horses as well.

But there is a twist to this deal. Councilman Haskins said if voters support a new tax to raise $9 million for the county, he could see his way to allow riders to use the park after all.

