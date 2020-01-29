× St. Charles native who trained girls killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash writes emotional tributes

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis region has become known in pro basketball circles for producing players like Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Patrick McCaw, and Ben McLemore, among others, who have reached the game’s highest levels. Our area has also produced some of the most well-known skill coaches who have helped them get there, in Webster Groves native Drew Hanlen, and Alex Bazzell, from St. Charles.

Three years ago, Bazzell said Kobe Bryant invited him to train his daughter Gianna’s youth team, starting a relationship that continued to the present.

On Wednesday, as the world continued to mourn those killed when Bryant’s helicopter crashed in Southern California, Bazzell tweeted about the girls and the parents who passed away in the crash.

He also published a letter to Kobe Bryant, an exercise he said was “therapeutic for me to sit, write, reflect, and cry.” It is published below with permission:

<strong>KB,</strong>

<div id=”site”>

<div id=”siteWrapper” class=”clearfix”>

<div id=”content” class=”main-content”>

<div id=”page-5e31e17fc33708546d4ade32″ class=”sqs-layout sqs-grid-12 columns-12″>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_107″ class=”row sqs-row”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_106″ class=”col sqs-col-12 span-12″>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_105″ class=”row sqs-row”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_104″ class=”col sqs-col-8 span-8″>

<div id=”block-ddd7d6f23286ea408316″ class=”sqs-block html-block sqs-block-html”>

<div class=”sqs-block-content”>

Before I ever met you, <strong>I admired you</strong>. I wore <strong>24</strong>. I rocked the half arm sleeve. I even convinced our trainer I could only wear Kobe’s for the health of my feet, even though we were an Adidas school. I didn’t idolize you because of your skill level, or because of your championships or even your fadeaway. <strong>I idolized you</strong> because of your <strong>work ethic</strong>. Because of your willingness to never take a possession off. Because you expected <strong>greatness</strong> out of everyone around you and created a standard of what a <strong>leader</strong> should be. That drove a small white kid from St. Charles, Missouri to pick up a ball and work tirelessly to fulfill his potential, you just didn’t know it.

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-61e97c3a145033a5d5e3″ class=”sqs-block image-block sqs-block-image sqs-col-4 span-4 float float-left sqs-text-ready”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_103″ class=”sqs-block-content”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_102″ class=”image-block-outer-wrapper layout-caption-hidden design-layout-inline combination-animation-none individual-animation-none individual-text-animation-none sqs-narrow-width”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_101″ class=”intrinsic”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_100″ class=”image-block-wrapper has-aspect-ratio”>I didn’t just watch you on the court, <strong>I studied you off</strong> of it. I watched as you would tuck your shirt into to your pants during warmups. I observed you show <strong>gratitude</strong> toward someone by slapping your chest once while looking at them. I learned how to speak <strong>more direct</strong> and <strong>more eloquently</strong> by watching every single one of your post game press conferences. You’ve been preparing me for <strong>success</strong> my entire life, you just didn’t know it.</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-e348d217648b40dc2742″ class=”sqs-block html-block sqs-block-html”>

<div class=”sqs-block-content”>

Then 3 years ago you asked Napheesa to come train with the girls. Little did we know, it would be an hour and a half of me putting Phee through a workout while you and the girls looked on. I’ll never forget you nodding along out of the corner of my eye as she made fade, after fade, after fade. Everything she was doing, was actually molded from watching you, you just didn’t know it.

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-c2ee96172b9570709541″ class=”sqs-block image-block sqs-block-image sqs-col-4 span-4 float float-left sqs-text-ready”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_121″ class=”sqs-block-content”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_120″ class=”image-block-outer-wrapper layout-caption-hidden design-layout-inline combination-animation-none individual-animation-none individual-text-animation-none sqs-narrow-width”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_119″ class=”intrinsic”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_118″ class=”image-block-wrapper has-aspect-ratio”><strong>Then a call I’ll never forget</strong>. Unknown number…Newport Beach, CA. I dismissed it. Then a text. “Alex! <strong>Kobe</strong> here…gimme a shout when you can.” It takes me 10-15 minutes to gain composure to call you back. You want me to come train your girls team for the weekend. That was <strong>the best day</strong> of my professional career, you just didn’t know it.</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-3851bccd3e07d2eb41b8″ class=”sqs-block html-block sqs-block-html”>

<div class=”sqs-block-content”>

The kid in each of us always builds up <strong>childhood heroes</strong> to an unrealistic expectation. You didn’t just meet those unattainable requirements that the 10-year old in me created but you <strong>surpassed</strong> it every single day. You always went out of your way for me. Whether it was to ask how Napheesa was doing, or wish my mom a happy birthday or even being <strong>the first person</strong> to congratulate us on our engagement. You even met me at a Starbucks at 6am on a Saturday <strong>to prepare me</strong> for my first workout with Kyrie. You were <strong>teaching me how to be a better man</strong>, you just didn’t know it.

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-b9598e7b548e880fd423″ class=”sqs-block image-block sqs-block-image sqs-col-4 span-4 float float-left sqs-text-ready”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_134″ class=”sqs-block-content”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_133″ class=”image-block-outer-wrapper layout-caption-hidden design-layout-inline combination-animation-none individual-animation-none individual-text-animation-none sqs-narrow-width”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_132″ class=”intrinsic”>The way your face lit up when you talked about <strong>Natalia</strong>, <strong>Gigi</strong>, <strong>Bianka</strong> or <strong>Capri</strong>, told me all I needed to know about where your <strong>priorities</strong> were. You would send me clips at 1am of Gigi using a move we worked on in a game. You were so proud. You told me about how you were mad because you wanted to be first in the carpool line at school pickup but there was 1 mom that kept getting there before you. Your mind was racing in thought, I could see it in your eyes. “<strong>I’ll figure it out</strong>.” Your <strong>competitiveness</strong> was never more obvious than when it came to being <strong>a great father</strong>. You were teaching me how to be a dad, you just didn’t know it.</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-7b029b5b1657c4875759″ class=”sqs-block html-block sqs-block-html”>

<div class=”sqs-block-content”>

When I asked about <strong>Vanessa</strong>, I almost couldn’t get you to stop talking. <strong>The love you had for her burned as fierce as anything</strong>. You talked about her competitiveness, you guys going on date nights after practice and how you were happy to take some pressure off of her because she <strong>had done so much for you</strong> during your playing career. You were teaching me how to be a husband, you just didn’t know it.

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-abf45e834b86fdebd5f3″ class=”sqs-block image-block sqs-block-image sqs-col-4 span-4 float float-left sqs-text-ready”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_147″ class=”sqs-block-content”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_146″ class=”image-block-outer-wrapper layout-caption-hidden design-layout-inline combination-animation-none individual-animation-none individual-text-animation-none sqs-narrow-width”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_145″ class=”intrinsic”><strong>I’m going to miss our film studies</strong>, battles of who could send <strong>the funnier gifs</strong>, long talks about how <strong>excited</strong> we were about <strong>the girls futures</strong>, or just <strong>the laughs</strong> we constantly shared. <strong>More than anything I’m going to miss your big smile</strong> and ever bigger <strong>bear hugs</strong>. You opened your mind and your heart to a kid who was just trying to make you proud, you just didn’t know it.</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-43fbbc8338b022f36aea” class=”sqs-block image-block sqs-block-image sqs-col-4 span-4 float float-left sqs-text-ready”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_160″ class=”sqs-block-content”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_159″ class=”image-block-outer-wrapper layout-caption-hidden design-layout-inline combination-animation-none individual-animation-none individual-text-animation-none sqs-narrow-width”>

<div></div>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_158″ class=”intrinsic”>As I sit here crying about what life without you will be. I can’t help but think about all the lessons you taught me from up close and a far. I’ve been given the impossible task of coaching the mambacitas in their first practice back tonight. <strong>I have to be strong for 8 little girls</strong> because <strong>your greatness</strong> and <strong>dedication</strong> to them demands that. Your purpose and vision of helping to elevate the women’s game doesn’t end here. All I can think about is one of your sayings, “<strong>come hell or high water, this needs to get done</strong>.” You’ve been <strong>preparing me</strong> for this moment, but I know you knew that.</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-d739f08035074e9059b0″ class=”sqs-block image-block sqs-block-image sqs-col-4 span-4 float float-left sqs-text-ready”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_173″ class=”sqs-block-content”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_172″ class=”image-block-outer-wrapper layout-caption-hidden design-layout-inline combination-animation-none individual-animation-none individual-text-animation-none sqs-narrow-width”>

<div id=”yui_3_17_2_1_1580346411943_171″ class=”intrinsic”></div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

<div id=”block-2676f7c2ad296f41ca5f” class=”sqs-block html-block sqs-block-html”>

<div class=”sqs-block-content”>

<strong>Life will never be the same</strong>. Your void will never be filled. It’s not supposed to be. <strong>There will never be another like you</strong>. You’ve inspired millions to simply be better. We’ll have a lot to catch up on when we meet again even though you’ll be there every step of the way. My heart breaks over and over again for <strong>Vanessa</strong>, <strong>Natalia</strong>, <strong>Bianka</strong> & <strong>Capri</strong>. I pray that they find comfort and healing. Make sure <strong>Gigi</strong>, <strong>Alyssa</strong> & <strong>Pay-Pay</strong> are continuing to get their work in. <strong>I got us here</strong>.

Thank you for being <strong>an icon</strong>, thank you for being <strong>a mentor</strong> but most of all…thank you for being <strong>a friend</strong>.

<strong>Love you brother!</strong>

<h2>AB</h2>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

