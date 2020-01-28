St. Charles man accused of exchanging vape pods with teens for sex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A St. Charles man is accused of giving vaping pods to young teenage girls in exchange for sexual favors.

Investigators in St. Charles believe there are more victims but there’s no word on how many that may be.

The crimes allegedly occurred at two locations along Kisker Road, inside Nieters’ truck, from January 1 through January 24.

In court documents, police accuse 20-year-old Seth Nieters of selling the vape pods to two 13-year-old girls and then convincing them to perform sex acts in lieu of paying him cash.

Nieters was charged with two counts of child sex trafficking. He was jailed on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

There are two middle schools in with girls that age in the area. Both are part of the Francis Howell School District.

The district released the following statement, Tuesday afternoon:

"The Francis Howell School District was informed this afternoon that an individual has been charged with second-degree sex trafficking, and at least some of the underage victims are Francis Howell students. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports that the suspect was not targeting FHSD students, but made successful contact with one student and then additional students through social media." "Francis Howell has strict policies and regulations prohibiting inappropriate conduct toward students and/or staff, provides continuing training and monitoring regarding such policies, and always takes prompt and appropriate action upon receiving reports of any violation of those policies. "FHSD schools also provide student lessons on internet safety and digital citizenship, as well as the importance of responsible and appropriate behaviors at school and online. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority of FHSD, and the district will cooperate fully with authorities during their investigation."