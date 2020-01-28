Police identify 44-year-old killed in north St. Louis County apartment shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One woman was killed and another hospitalized in a double shooting in north St. Louis County.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 9:50 p.m. at an apartment in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard.

Officers found two women in an apartment, both with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 44-year-old Alesha Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Granda said police provided life-saving treatment to the second victim, a 41-year-old. She was rushed to a local hospital. There’s been no word on her condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or, if you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

