× Plane crash near Springfield, Illinois kills 3 people, dog

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County authorities are responding to a plane crash that occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near Rochester, Illinois.

Officials say the plane was a twin-engine Piper Aerostar. It went down in a field near a residential area while it was inbound for Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport from Huntsville, Alabama.

The Sangamon County says three people and a dog died in the crash.

The FAA and NTSB have both been notified and will be investigating the crash.