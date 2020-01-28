Plane crash near Springfield, Illinois kills 3 people, dog

Posted 6:15 pm, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 06:13PM, January 28, 2020

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County authorities are responding to a plane crash that occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near Rochester, Illinois.

Officials say the plane was a twin-engine Piper Aerostar. It went down in a field near a residential area while it was inbound for Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport from Huntsville, Alabama.

The Sangamon County says three people and a dog died in the crash.

The FAA and NTSB have both been notified and will be investigating the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.