O’Fallon MO police on the lookout for missing man

Posted 7:29 pm, January 28, 2020, by

O’FALLON, MO – The O’Fallon Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.  Police say

50-year-old James Guy Foster was last seen in the area of Vanguard Mobile Home Park at Veteran Memorial Parkway and Belleau Creek Road Saturday, January 25th.

Foster is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blues coat, and a gray stocking cap.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of James Foster, please call the O’Fallon Missouri Police Department at 636-240-3200.

