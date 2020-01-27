St. Louisans express grief over Kobe Bryant’s death at vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louisans are remembering basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and the eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend including his daughter.

“We, St. Louis Missouri Laker nation, send our condolences and our blessings. We’re praying with you and for you every day,” says a mourner.

Many came together to cheer on a player of a lifetime one last time.

Mourners spelled out Kobe’s name in candles next to his daughter Gigi’s as they took a moment to remember them and the seven others who died suddenly in a helicopter crash this weekend.

“My heart dropped everything went dim for me. I still can’t believe it,” says one fan.

Many say that to them Bryant was more than the 18-time all-star and five-time NBA champion, he was someone they looked up to.

“He was a very influential person, his mentality so of course, we wanted to do something in his name,” says one man.

Some say although it was a tragedy that brought them together, they hope it can lead to positivity.