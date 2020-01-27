× Missouri patient tests negative for coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a fifth case of the Novel Coronavirus in the United States, Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Monday that a patient in the state had been tested for the respiratory illness.

The DHSS did not say where this individual was tested or where they resided but they did confirm the person tested negative for 2019-nCoV.

To date, the CDC has confirmed five cases of coronavirus in the US, in Washington, Illinois, Arizona, and California, with more than 100 ongoing investigations into possible cases happening across the country.

The Novel Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China and causes symptoms similar to influenza, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Patients infected with coronavirus can develop pneumonia in both lungs, according to the CDC.

More than 80 people have died in China as a result.

Public health agencies in Missouri are coordinating to ensure people who think they may be sick get testing. This includes people who’ve visited Wuhan, China within the past couple of weeks and have developed the aforementioned symptoms.

The virus can spread person-to-person, so it’s advised that anyone who meets the criteria to be tested or receives a positive diagnosis self-isolate and contact their physician.