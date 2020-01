× Man barricades himself in a Cahokia home

CAHOKIA, IL – A Metro East SWAT team has been called to the scene of a man barricaded in a home in Cahokia, Illinois on Mildred Avenue. The standoff began Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released any information on the situation, nor what started the standoff.

As of late Sunday, the standoff was still continuing with police monitoring a home located on the street.