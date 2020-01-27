Creve Coeur man accused of killing wife appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The Creve Coeur man accused of murdering his pregnant wife in November 2019 appeared in court Monday for the first time since his arraignment.

Beau Rothwell, 28, is accused of killing Jennifer Rothwell inside their west St. Louis County home. Rothwell initially reported her missing on November 12. Days later, he was taken into custody and charged with the second-degree murder of Jennifer and tampering with evidence.

Rothwell led investigators to where he dumped her body along a highway in Lincoln County. Preliminary findings from Jennifer's autopsy showed she suffered blunt force injury to her head. She was six weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Rothwell stared directly at the judge as his attorneys discussed how his case will go to a grand jury. He's being held without bond.

The judge has allowed a camera inside of the courtroom.