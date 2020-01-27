Big-time suspected burglar now behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO - A St. Louis man is behind bars facing felonies for break-ins at two Town and Country homes.

But police are indicating that he could be behind more burglaries.

In fact, the Town and Country Police Chief calls the suspect a serial and prolific burglar.

52-year-old Robert Delp is facing six charges including five felonies.

Among the felony counts-two charges of burglary, one count of stealing over $750, one charge of attempted burglary and one count of property damage.

Investigators say on January 15th Delp broke into two homes on Weston Park Drive in Town and Country.

Court documents allege approximately $17,000 worth of jewelry was missing from one of the homes.

The documents also reveal that a suspect matching Delp`s description was caught on a home surveillance system walking between the two homes that he allegedly broke into.

Residents say they were on edge in the wake of the crimes.

“It is very unnerving though thinking that you`re living in a safe environment and you`re not,” said concerned resident Elena Kratz.

Another concerned resident, Kathy Petkovich, added, “It definitely is a scary situation...I don`t know that he didn`t come to my house and try. So, it makes me wonder you know who else is out there that`s going to be going from home to home.”

Police got a major break in the case last Thursday.

That`s when Frontenac police responded to a home in a gated community on Litzsinger Road for a report of a suspect trying to get into a house.

Police say surveillance video from that home showed a suspect matching Delp`s description trying door handles and looking into windows.

Police followed footprints in the snow from the home to a van parked nearby.

Turns out the van belonged to Delp- he was found wandering not far away and was arrested without incident.

Residents in the Town and Country subdivision are grateful that Delp has been caught.

“It`s a big relief. I just hope he stays off the street,” said Petkovich.

Court documents say police found a gold ring from the missing jewelry in the driveway of the other Town and Country home that Delp allegedly broke into.

Investigators tell us Delp has a long history of burglaries in the Town and Country area and that Delp`s probation officer identified him in the surveillance video.

Authorities say Delp is also wanted for questioning in connection with similar kinds of burglaries in Chesterfield, Ladue, and Frontenac.

Delp is jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.