Bar Louie closes Central West End location

ST. LOUIS - A popular chain of bars here in St. Louis and across the country files for bankruptcy. Bar Louie was first established in 1990. More than 3 dozen have closed.

The lights were burning bright and the sign said they were still serving food late Monday night but none of that was true at Bar Louie in the Central West End.

One woman described Bar Louie, “It was fun, it was a good time.”

The sign on the front door told the real story, closed, the good times were over here.

Dustin Underwood was a Bar Louis customer.

“It’s kind of a surprising because they always seemed busy,” said Underwood.

Customers found out from the Bar Louie Facebook page the last day of business was Saturday.

There are more than 90 Bar Louies in the country, because of the bankruptcy filing 38 of them closed, the company called them underperforming locations.

It appears workers did not get much of a notice. Dustin Underwood said, “I got a call yesterday and I have some friends that work over there just about them not having jobs anymore. Just the way they did it, blindsiding the staff like that, I don’t feel like was good business practice.”

Within walking distance of Bar Louie several restaurants have recently closed, a yogurt shop has shuttered, a make-up place used to be a coffee/ice cream establishment and Culpeppers restaurant is no longer in operation here. People in the industry say the more restaurants in one neighborhood makes everyone stronger. Sean Hall is the manager at The Drunken Fish.

“More business brings more people. When you come to a certain location and you’re able to go to different places whether your food craving, whatever you may have, we all work together,” said Hall.

The Bar Louie CEO said the company is still profitable.

The Bar Louie locations in Kirkwood, Chesterfield and St. Charles remain open.