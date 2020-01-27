× 17-year-old arrested for shooting outside Fenton bar

FENTON, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old Monday in connection with a shooting outside a Fenton restaurant.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place January 21 outside Borgetti’s Bar and Grill, in the 1600 block of Old Highway 141.

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Gavin Ross helped plan a robbery during a prearranged drug deal.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

Ross was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. He’s being held without bond at Jefferson County Jail.