All Star Weekend continues with 5K and Green Day concert ahead of the game tonight

January 25, 2020
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Today All Star Weekend activities continue with a 5K kicking off at 9 A.M. in downtown St. Louis. Runners will get "swag" including t-shirts, as well as medals for finishers of the race. The celebration continues this evening with a Green Day pregame performance outside the Enterprise Center at 5 P.M.

Enterprise Center Doors open at 5 P.M. ahead of the kickoff of the All Star Game at 7 P.M.

This is after Friday's celebrations including a performance by O.A.R. and a red carpet walk for the All Star players.

Make sure to check in on road closures before you head downtown. For more information click here. 

