2 suspects in custody after double shooting in Jefferson County

BARNHART, Mo. - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two of three suspects wanted in connection to a double shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Abermarle Court Near Shadwell.

Both suspects were taken into custody at a home near Highway Z and Jarvis Road.

A sheriff’s spokesperson, Grant Bissell, told FOX 2/NEWS 11 that the shooting was not random and that the victims and suspects knew each other. Authorities say two males and one female went to the address, were let into the residence and an altercation ensued before the shooting.

Multiple shots were fired in the shooting that injured two males. One suffered a graze wound and the other was shot in the torso. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

An investigation is ongoing.

Ref: Shooting in Barnhart: The @JeffCoMoSheriff has two persons associated with this incident in custody. There are no reasons for residents in Barnhart to be concerned for their personal safety as a result of this incident. — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) January 25, 2020

Investigators and Crime Scene en route to double shooting in Village of Jefferson (Barnhart). Although initial info only, we believe subjects were targeted and not random acts. @JeffCoMoSheriff updates by @GrantBissellSTL — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) January 25, 2020