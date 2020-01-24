Winter Storm weakens, but refreezing on roads remains a concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. - Although snow turned to rain across much of the region Thursday, it will return Friday afternoon morning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation made good progress on plowing and treating roads throughout the night. Interstates and primary routes are in clear to minor condition, which means they are mostly clear with isolated slick spots.

Bob Becker, MoDOT district maintenance engineer says refreezing is a concern tonight and into tomorrow as any wet roads will become icy as temperatures fall well below freezing overnight. Drivers should not expect bare pavement as icy patches remain on plowed and treated roads and wet areas will refreeze overnight.