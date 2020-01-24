Vintage Ford Bronco sells for $650,000 at auction for Alzheimer’s Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMEL, Ill. – A 46-year-old Ford Bronco set a world record when sold at auction; the Alzheimer’s Association will benefit. And it’s all thanks to a Hamel, Illinois business and a generous owner.

“You restore the Bronco back to its original (look), then you modify it with a modern drive train,” said Seth Burgett, who owns Gateway Bronco.

Transform an old Broncos into outstanding vehicles for today’s roads and car buffs with big bucks will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for one.

Just about everything on the 1974 Bronco vehicle is brand new. The engine is very powerful and there are modern conveniences, like Porche leather seats. Workers at Burgett’s Gateway Bronco created the masterpiece.

The Bronco sold for $650,000.

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney is a big supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association. His grandfather, Lou, who also a race car driver, died from the illness.

Blaney reached out to Burgett to build the special Ford Bronco a charity auction. About that time, Burgett and his wife just learned her mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. So, it was full-speed ahead for Burgett and his team.

“It was a great feeling that we were able to put in all the work we had and to see those funds going to a great cause,” Burgett said.

The world record sale occurred last Saturday on Burgett’s 50th birthday. The Missouri Alzheimer’s Association is grateful to Blaney and congratulated Burgett and Gateway Bronco in a statement.

Burgett said he hopes the money raised helps families whose loved ones have Alzheimer’s learn to better handle the challenges. And he’s hoping researchers find a cure and soon.

