Circuit Attorney walks to Greitens deposition amid pro-Gardner demonstrators

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is being deposed now in the ongoing criminal investigation into her office. Gardner walked into the special prosecutor’s Clayton law firm at about 9:15 this morning for her deposition.

Demonstrators stood outside in support of Gardner. They held signs and chanted, "Hands off Kim."

Gardner is answering questions today about her failed investigation into former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Her former private investigator is under indictment for perjury in that investigation. He faces trial scheduled for March.