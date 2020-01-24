2020 NHL All-Star red carpet event brings out hundreds of fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The red carpet event ahead of the NHL 2020 All-Star Game was filled with pride and excitement.

It was one of many activities where fans had the opportunity to meet the biggest stars in the NHL.

Fans fell in line along the red carpet with their Blues jerseys in hand waiting for autographs and pictures while interacting with the mascots.

The excitement was amped up with the Blues and the city of St. Louis serving as the host of the All-Star Game as well as the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions.

The city hosted the All-Star Game twice before -- in 1970 and 1988.

The cheers from the crowd grew loudest when the four players representing the Blues in the All-Star Game walked down the red carpet.

“It’s pretty cold and they showed up in bunches, so it’s awesome. It’s a great show, and we are looking to have fun tonight,” said Blues player David Perron.

One young fan told FOX 2 it was a dream come true after Perron signed his jersey.

“It was really fun and nice seeing how big they were compared to on TV,” said another young fan.