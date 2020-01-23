× St. Louis permanently closing downtown I-64 ramps to make way for MLS stadium

ST. LOUIS – As the start date for construction of a new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis approaches, the city is closing a handful of Interstate 64 ramps ahead of their removal.

The ramps are located between 20th and 22nd streets in downtown, the area that’s been selected as the footprint for the new MLS stadium district, which includes the soccer-specific stadium, franchise headquarters, and practice fields.

The ramps will be closed Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

St. Louis and the ownership group MLS4THELOU identified the ramps that will be closed:

I-64 Westbound

On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street

Exit 39 at Market Street

I-64 Eastbound

On-ramp from South Ewing Avenue

On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street

Exit 36B at N. 20th Street and Chestnut Street

The city has shared detour routes to help commuters adjust to these ramp closures.