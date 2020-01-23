St. Louis permanently closing downtown I-64 ramps to make way for MLS stadium
ST. LOUIS – As the start date for construction of a new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis approaches, the city is closing a handful of Interstate 64 ramps ahead of their removal.
The ramps are located between 20th and 22nd streets in downtown, the area that’s been selected as the footprint for the new MLS stadium district, which includes the soccer-specific stadium, franchise headquarters, and practice fields.
The ramps will be closed Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m.
St. Louis and the ownership group MLS4THELOU identified the ramps that will be closed:
I-64 Westbound
- On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street
- Exit 39 at Market Street
I-64 Eastbound
- On-ramp from South Ewing Avenue
- On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street
- Exit 36B at N. 20th Street and Chestnut Street
The city has shared detour routes to help commuters adjust to these ramp closures.