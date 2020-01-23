Snow and rain in the forecast for St. Louis through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Borderline temps creating a mix of weather, with ongoing freezing rain Thursday morning.

Main road temperatures are still holding above freezing, but still expect slick spots for the morning commute, especially on side streets, overpasses, and in parking lots. As we head closer to the morning commute snow may mix in. That should kickback to a mix of rain and snow or all rain this afternoon with temperatures climbing just a bit.

Tonight, an area of snow expands over the region and continues through the night. 1"-2" possible by the Friday morning commute, with additional accumulation through the afternoon and evening before the snow makes an exit.

See the current weather radar here.

Grab our app for weather alerts