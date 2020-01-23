Freezing rain leads to slippery sidewalks and injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Road crews are making sure the streets and highways are clear. But slick driveways, sidewalks, and steps are also causing problems.

Fox 2 spoke with Barbara Pelts, who was the fourth slip and fall patient treated at Mercy Hospital on Thursday. All the SSM hospitals across the area treated six slip and fall cases the same day.

Pelts feared she damaged her knee replacements. Fortunately, she only suffered bruising and swelling to her shins but she’ll need an MRI to check out pain in her shoulder.

It only takes a little snow or ice to make conditions very dangerous. In Pelts’ case, it was an icy curb.

Dr. Thomas Wheeler, an ER physician at Mercy Hospital, said he's seen slip and fall patients who suffered very troubling injuries.

"Very serious types of head injuries, a variety of spine injuries, compression fractions of the spine," he said.