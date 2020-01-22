× Schedule of events, parking restrictions for NHL All-Star Weekend

ST. LOUIS – Hockey’s best will be in St. Louis beginning Thursday for the 65th NHL All-Star Game.

The puck drops Saturday, January 26 at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. This is the third time St. Louis has hosted the NHL All-Star Game (1970 and 1988).

“It’s an action-packed weekend, not just one game or one event. We have built up quite a repertoire of events,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues’ executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

All-Star Weekend features a four-team, single-elimination tournament with teams representing the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central). Each game will be played in a 3-on-3 format. The first two games are Friday night at Enterprise Center, with the finals taking place Saturday evening.

The weekend’s festivities include a free Green Day concert, a Fan Fair at Union Station, the NHL Alumni Game, the Mascot Showdown, and a 5k through the streets of downtown St. Louis. Tickets are still available for the Fan Fair on Thursday and Sunday but they’re sold out for Friday and Saturday.

“We are thrilled to welcome all these people to downtown St. Louis. Once again, we have the national stage and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Missy Kelley, president and CEO of Downtown STL. “So make sure the experience is as good as possible by preparing and arriving early.”

According to the city, street closures will be in effect beginning at 12 a.m. Thursday, January 23 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26:

14 th Street between Clark and Chestnut St.

Street between Clark and Chestnut St. Market St. from 16 th to 13 th St.

to 13 St. 15 th between Market St. and Chestnut St.

between Market St. and Chestnut St. Chestnut St. between 15th and 14th St.

In addition, Market Street from 14th to 16th streets will be closed Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. both nights.

There is parking downtown but it is limited. Ride-sharing is another option. Whatever you do, leave early. There’ll be security checkpoints at the events and the venues have instituted a clear bag policy.

“We strive to come to a city and make it an experience not only for those super lucky to have a ticket to Enterprise Center but those who want to experience All-Star Weekend,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Director of Content.

The NHL and city of St. Louis have put together a map of every parking lot and garage in the downtown area to provide visitors with safe parking options.

The full schedule of events for the NHL All-Star Weekend is as follows:

Thursday, January 23

Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 2 – 6 p.m. l Boys & Girls Club Teen Center of Excellence

2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 – 10 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station

NHL Mascot Showdown*, 5 & 7 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair @ St. Louis Union Station

2020 All-Star Media Day presented by Adidas*, 5 p.m. l Stifel Theatre (Not Open To Public)

NHL Alumni Game Honoring the Past presented by Bud Light*, 7 p.m. l Centene Community Ice Center

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Sunday, January 26