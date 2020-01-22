Schedule of events, parking restrictions for NHL All-Star Weekend
ST. LOUIS – Hockey’s best will be in St. Louis beginning Thursday for the 65th NHL All-Star Game.
The puck drops Saturday, January 26 at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. This is the third time St. Louis has hosted the NHL All-Star Game (1970 and 1988).
“It’s an action-packed weekend, not just one game or one event. We have built up quite a repertoire of events,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues’ executive vice president and chief revenue officer.
All-Star Weekend features a four-team, single-elimination tournament with teams representing the league’s four divisions (Metropolitan, Atlantic, Pacific, and Central). Each game will be played in a 3-on-3 format. The first two games are Friday night at Enterprise Center, with the finals taking place Saturday evening.
The weekend’s festivities include a free Green Day concert, a Fan Fair at Union Station, the NHL Alumni Game, the Mascot Showdown, and a 5k through the streets of downtown St. Louis. Tickets are still available for the Fan Fair on Thursday and Sunday but they’re sold out for Friday and Saturday.
“We are thrilled to welcome all these people to downtown St. Louis. Once again, we have the national stage and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Missy Kelley, president and CEO of Downtown STL. “So make sure the experience is as good as possible by preparing and arriving early.”
According to the city, street closures will be in effect beginning at 12 a.m. Thursday, January 23 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26:
- 14thStreet between Clark and Chestnut St.
- Market St. from 16th to 13th St.
- 15th between Market St. and Chestnut St.
- Chestnut St. between 15th and 14th St.
In addition, Market Street from 14th to 16th streets will be closed Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. both nights.
There is parking downtown but it is limited. Ride-sharing is another option. Whatever you do, leave early. There’ll be security checkpoints at the events and the venues have instituted a clear bag policy.
“We strive to come to a city and make it an experience not only for those super lucky to have a ticket to Enterprise Center but those who want to experience All-Star Weekend,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Director of Content.
The NHL and city of St. Louis have put together a map of every parking lot and garage in the downtown area to provide visitors with safe parking options.
The full schedule of events for the NHL All-Star Weekend is as follows:
Thursday, January 23
- Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 2 – 6 p.m. l Boys & Girls Club Teen Center of Excellence
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 – 10 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Mascot Showdown*, 5 & 7 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair @ St. Louis Union Station
- 2020 All-Star Media Day presented by Adidas*, 5 p.m. l Stifel Theatre (Not Open To Public)
- NHL Alumni Game Honoring the Past presented by Bud Light*, 7 p.m. l Centene Community Ice Center
Friday, January 24
- NHL Mini 1 v 1 Shootout, 10 a.m. l Centene Community Ice Center
- Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m – 6 p.m. l Matthews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club
- NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree, 11:30 a.m. l Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 3 – 10 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station
- NHL All-Star Skills Pregame Event, 4:30 p.m. l 14th & Market (Details to be announced)
- 2020 NHL All-Star Skills presented by New Amsterdam Vodka*, 7 p.m. l Enterprise Center
Saturday, January 25
- NHL All-Star 5K presented by Ashley Furniture*, 9 a.m. l Downtown St. Louis (see below for a map of the race route)
- Black Hockey History Tour Truck, 10 a.m – 7 p.m. l Kiener Plaza
- 2020 NHL Fan Fair*, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. l St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Mascot Showdown*, 12 & 2 p.m. l NHL Fan Fair @ St. Louis Union Station
- NHL Learn-To-Play Skills Jamboree, 12 p.m. l Winterfest Rink in Kiener Plaza
- NHL All-Star Pregame Event, 5 p.m. l 14th & Market (Details to be announced)
- 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game*, 7 p.m. l Enterprise Center
Sunday, January 26