Police ask for public’s help locating man who shot Kirkwood High School student

OVERLAND, Mo. - One year after a student from Kirkwood High School was fatally shot, police are asking for the public’s help locating the shooter.

Justice Johnson was gunned down outside the Overland McDonald’s in January 2019. He was 18.

The one-year anniversary of his death is weighing on his family.

“It’s terrible. It’s terrible. It makes me angry. It’s sick. It’s sad that no one has come forward,” said John Johnson, Justice's father.

Johnson’s son was a football standout at Kirkwood High School. He was meeting friends outside the McDonald’s at Page and Ashby Roads the night he was killed.

The Major Case Squad was activated and two men were wanted in connection with the shooting. Joseph Jordan III was charged with evidence tampering. Police said he wiped down the Jeep Commander involved in the shooting.

Jordan will appear before a St. Louis County judge in the coming weeks.

But the other individual, the one who police believe pulled the trigger, remains at large.

Tabyus Mace, then 18, was identified by witnesses. Police said Mace lived in Kirkwood and could still be in the area.

“We know there are additional people out there with information in this case. And for whatever reason, they’re choosing not to cooperate or come forward with that information,” Overland Police Det. Lt. Steve Hurst said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

As time passes, Johnson’s father is anxiously awaiting for answers – and justice.

“I know it won’t bring my son back. But when something like this happens, you have to pay the cost. You got to pay the price for it,” he said.

