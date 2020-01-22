Outlying areas keeping an eye on road conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEVELY, MO - A cold drizzle fell over much of the St. Louis Metro area Wednesday night.

By 9 p.m. there were reports of some sleet in the area as well as some glazing.

In Pevely, a salt truck was out even though the roads were just wet. On the Missouri River near Washington, big pieces of ice were flowing downstream. Nearby, farmers’ fields were partially covered by snow from the last storm.

In Marthasville Cole Gurrant was delivering pizzas. He said there were no problems on local roads. When it becomes too slick his boss sends him home, no more pizza deliveries.

“She lets us take off early if it really gets icy and freezes and stuff like that,” said Gurrant.

People were still getting prepared. Nicole Kearby and her family were traveling on this cold and wet night.

“We were coming back from Chesterfield and it was starting to sleet pretty good, we were heading back home to Poplar Bluff…I definitely want to get home before it gets worse,” said Kearby.