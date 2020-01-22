70-year-old arrested in death of St. Louis nursing home resident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An argument at a Central West End nursing home turned deadly.

Family members with loved ones at Bernard Care Center on West Pine are saddened by the news.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 66-year-old Joseph Caravello, a resident at the nursing home, died several days after getting into a fight with a 70-year-old man.

The fight happened January 14, investigators said. The 70-year-old suspect allegedly punched Caravello in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Caravello died Sunday. Police have not named the suspect since he’s not yet been charged but they confirmed warrants were being sought.

Families with loved ones in the nursing home say they have more questions than answers at this point, with some considering moving their loved ones to a new home.

The Bernard Care Center administration would only say this is an open investigation and they could not comment. Fox 2 reached out to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and they could not comment at this time.

You can view past reports related to licensed long-term care facilities here: https://healthapps.dhss.mo.gov/showmeltc/default.aspx