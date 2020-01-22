× Police investigating fatal shooting in Fountain Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police homicide detectives have been called to the Fountain Park neighborhood on the city’s northside for a body found.

Officers were summoned to the 1300 block of Walton Avenue for a shooting just after 7:30 p.m.

Police tell FOX 2/News 11 that a 40-year-old man was found suffering for a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the area and collecting evidence as the investigation continues.