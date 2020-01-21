Retired judge joins Missouri lawmakers in call to reform juvenile sentencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri inmate Bobby Bostic is serving a 241-year prison sentence for crimes he committed as a juvenile in 1995. He’s 41 now.

State Representative Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon) believes Bostic’s case is an example of why the law needs to change. Schroer has introduced HB 2201 this legislative session in an effort to give juvenile offenders facing life in prison sentence an opportunity to prove they’ve turned their lives around.

Retired Judge Evenlyn Baker sentenced Bostic and now has regrets. She traveled to Jefferson City to join Schroer and other lawmakers in an effort to change the law.

Schroer’s proposed legislation allows juveniles an opportunity to submit a petition to the parole board for a review of his or her sentence. A petition could be submitted after serving 15 years.

Bostic and an 18-year-old were convicted of robbing a group delivering Christmas presents in December 1995. One victim was grazed by a bullet. Schroer said the victims, in this case, have agreed Bostic has served his time.

“He’s written books, he has written poetry, he’s trying to help as many people as he can in a confined environment. He could do so much more to help others if we let him out,” Baker said.

Schroer was joined by State Rep. Barbara Washington (D-Kansas City).

“It is important and imperative that we pass House Bill 2201 so that we make sure no other juveniles suffer this fate,” she said.

A petition seeking clemency has also been sent to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.