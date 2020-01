Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fire heavily damaged the "Splish Splash" Car Wash in south St. Louis.

The call came just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. The building is right on the border between Hampton Avenue at Watson.

Fox 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where debris from the fire was scattered over the street following the incident.

There was nobody using the car wash at the time of the fire.

There is no word on where the fire initially started.