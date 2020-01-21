New concert venue opening at Blues St. Louis County practice home
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new concert venue is coming to St. Louis County. The 4,500 seat outdoor concert venue in Maryland Heights is a part of the Centene Community Ice Center. The practice home of 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues. It is called, Saint Louis Music Park.
Several national music acts will help open the new concert venue on May 25, 2020. Kesha and special guest Big Freedia will be playing the first show. The Struts, Barenaked Ladies, David Gray, Michael Stanley, and many more acts are on the schedule for the rest of the debut season.
Saint Louis Music Park will transform from skating rink to the concert venue for the spring and summer season. There is covered pavilion seating, a beer garden, an all-weather artificial lawn, and a lake providing guests a park-like setting. LiveNation says that in addition to the many concerts, the venue will host community events, food and beer festivals, family entertainment, and a variety of children’s programming.
Events calendar:
Kesha
The High Road Tour
with special guest Big Freedia
May 25th
Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am
105.7 The Point Big Summer Show
The Struts
with special guest The Glorious Sons
Friday, June 5th
Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am
106.5 The Arch Presents
Barenaked Ladies
Last Summer on Earth Tour
with Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket
July 1st
Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am
David Gray
White Ladder – The 20th Anniversary
July 21st
Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am
KSHE Klassics Concert
Michael Stanley and the Resonators
with Atlanta Rhythm Section and The Boys
Friday, September 12th
Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am