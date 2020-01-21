× New concert venue opening at Blues St. Louis County practice home

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new concert venue is coming to St. Louis County. The 4,500 seat outdoor concert venue in Maryland Heights is a part of the Centene Community Ice Center. The practice home of 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues. It is called, Saint Louis Music Park.

Several national music acts will help open the new concert venue on May 25, 2020. Kesha and special guest Big Freedia will be playing the first show. The Struts, Barenaked Ladies, David Gray, Michael Stanley, and many more acts are on the schedule for the rest of the debut season.

Saint Louis Music Park will transform from skating rink to the concert venue for the spring and summer season. There is covered pavilion seating, a beer garden, an all-weather artificial lawn, and a lake providing guests a park-like setting. LiveNation says that in addition to the many concerts, the venue will host community events, food and beer festivals, family entertainment, and a variety of children’s programming.

Events calendar:

Kesha

The High Road Tour

with special guest Big Freedia

May 25th

Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am

105.7 The Point Big Summer Show

The Struts

with special guest The Glorious Sons

Friday, June 5th

Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am

106.5 The Arch Presents

Barenaked Ladies

Last Summer on Earth Tour

with Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket

July 1st

Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am

David Gray

White Ladder – The 20th Anniversary

July 21st

Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am

KSHE Klassics Concert

Michael Stanley and the Resonators

with Atlanta Rhythm Section and The Boys

Friday, September 12th

Tickets on sale Saturday, January 25 at 10am