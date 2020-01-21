× Man charged with reckless driving after crashing into Roxana diner

ROXANA, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Roxana, Illinois man after crashing into a local diner last week while fleeing police.

Jordin Reynolds was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and one count of criminal damage to property over $10,000. He was also charged with DUI and six additional traffic violations. His bond was set at $30,000.

According to Roxana Police Chief Will Cunningham, officers from the Roxana and South Roxana departments were called to the 700 block of Connor Street at 1:30 p.m. on January 17 for a traffic complaint. When officers arrived, they identified a white Buick Regal as the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver, whom police identified as Reynolds, sped off northbound on Route 111. Police followed Reynolds for a short time before calling off their pursuit due to weather conditions (freezing rain).

Chief Cunningham said Reynolds misjudged a corner in the 700 block of S. Central Avenue and crashed into the Dee-Lux Diner. Reynolds ran away on foot but was located in the 100 block of W. Second Street. Reynolds suffered minor facial injuries.

Fortunately, the diner had been closed at the time of this incident because another vehicle smashed into the business two weeks ago. In that incident, a customer thought they were hitting their brakes but instead stepped on the gas, launching them into the diner.

