Cardinals ‘theme tickets’ on-sale Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for more than three dozen specifically-themed Cardinals games go on sale Wednesday morning.

The themes span significant music, television, occupations, organizations, communities and more across pop culture.

The tickets will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. at Cardinals.com/theme.

More theme ticket dates will be announced throughout the season.

2020 Theme Nights Schedule

(as of January 21, 2020)

Peanuts Night

Monday, April 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 PM

Lucy Bobblehead

Kick off the 2020 season with the fourth annual Peanuts Night! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home an exclusive Cardinals-theme Lucy bobblehead.

College Night #1

Tuesday, April 7 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 PM

Sweater Fleece Vest

College Night at Busch Stadium returns for 2020! Take a break from the books and grab your friends. For just $20, get a ticket to the game and receive an exclusive Cardinals sweater fleece vest.

Game of Thrones Night

Wednesday, April 8 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 PM

Game of Thrones-inspired T-Shirt

The King beyond the Wall, Lord DeWitt, 3rd of his name, is calling upon all birdlings and Whitey (Herzog) Walkers to join forces with him at the Red(bird) Keep. Those souls brave enough to enlist can sign up and pledge their honor to receive they very own Game of Thrones-inspired Cardinals t-shirt. An official Game of Thrones Iron Throne will be on hand for those who dare to take a seat.

College Night #2

Monday, April 20 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 6:45 PM

Sweater Fleece Vest

College Night at Busch Stadium returns for 2020! Take a break from the books and grab your friends. For just $20, get a ticket to the game and receive an exclusive Cardinals sweater fleece vest.

Weather Day

Wednesday, April 22 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 12:15 PM

Pregame Educational Program and voucher for hot dog, chips and soda

Join us for Weather Day at Busch Stadium hosted by Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell and the entire 5 On Your Side Weather Team. Before the Cardinals take on the Reds, students and teachers are able to truly experience weather in an engaging educational format. In an interactive program, sit up close and personal to the field to see eye-popping experiments from the Saint Louis Science Center, learn safety maneuvers, and have a whole lot of fun with Fredbird. After the presentation, students will enjoy a hands-on educational expo, meet and greet opportunity with the KSDK meteorology team, lunch, and the ballgame!

Grateful Dead Night

Friday, April 24 vs. Miami Marlins – 7:15 PM

Tie-Dye Baseball Jersey & Pregame Concert

Truck on down to Busch Stadium for Grateful Dead Night. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Grateful Dead tie-dye baseball jersey. Plus, you won’t want to miss a special pregame performance by St. Louis’ favorite Dead tribute band, Jake’s Leg, on the Altec Lansing Stage in Budweiser Terrace. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to Grateful Dead’s charity, The Rex Foundation.

Transplant Awareness Day

Sunday, April 26 vs. Miami Marlins – 1:15 PM

Cardinals Cap

April 26th is Transplant Awareness Day presented by Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Transplant Center and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Cardinals cap supporting organ donation. A portion of each ticket sold will also be donated back to support transplants and organ donation.

Class of 2020 Night

Monday, May 4 vs. San Diego Padres – 6:45 PM

Class of 2020 T-Shirt

Congratulations to the Class of 2020…You’re “Outta Here”! Graduates of all ages are invited down to the ballpark for Class of 2020 Night. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Class of 2020 t-shirt.

Scout Night #1

Monday, May 4 vs. San Diego Padres – 6:45 PM

Scout Patch & Pregame Parade

The Cardinals invite all Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, families and friends to enjoy Scout Night at the ballpark. Scouts and their guests can enjoy a new $12 ticket price, and each scout ticket will include a special Boy or Girl Scout patch. Prior to each game, all scouts and troop leaders will be invited to participate in a pregame parade around the warning track.

Nurses Appreciation Night

Tuesday, May 5 vs. San Diego Padres – 6:45 PM

Cardinals Shirt

Calling all nurses—Nurses Appreciation returns in 2020 during Nurses Week, with an option for those working days or nights. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a nurses-themed Cardinals shirt.

Nurses Appreciation Day

Wednesday, May 6 vs. San Diego Padres – 12:15 PM

Cardinals Shirt

Calling all nurses—Nurses Appreciation returns in 2020 during Nurses Week, with an option for those working days or nights. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a nurses-themed Cardinals shirt.

Boy Band Night

Friday, May 8 vs. New York Mets – 7:15 PM

Boy Band T-Shirt & Pregame Concert

Calling all Summer Girls and Boyz (or) Men! The offseason was Tearin’ Up (our) Hearts, but the Birds are back, alright! MMMbop to a special pregame performance by The Boy Band Night on the Altec Lansing Stage in Budweiser Terrace—and since we know you want it All or Nothing at all, make sure to buy a special Theme Ticket to receive an exclusive Cardinals Boy Band t-shirt. There’s only One Direction to go—straight to the ballpark for Boy Band Night!

Mother’s Day Brunch with Fredbird

Sunday, May 10 vs. New York Mets – 1:15 PM

Pregame Brunch

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Ballpark with Fredbird! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will join Fredbird for a pregame brunch with fun activities and a photo op in Cunningham Corner.

Cancer Awareness Night

Monday, May 18 vs. Atlanta Braves – 7:05 PM

Cardinals Cap

On May 18th, the Cardinals will celebrate Cancer Awareness Night presented by Siteman Cancer Center. Fans purchasing a special Theme Ticket will receive a Cardinals cancer awareness cap, which come in a variety of colors that signify different types of cancer. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated back to cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center.

Mental Health Awareness Night

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Atlanta Braves – 6:45 PM

Cardinals Cap

Nearly 1 in 5 American adults suffer from a mental illness in any given year. Community awareness reduces stigma and increases the chance for treatment or intervention. On May 20th, the Cardinals will celebrate Mental Health Awareness Night. Fans purchasing a special Theme Ticket will receive a Cardinals mental health awareness cap. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated back to support mental health awareness in St. Louis.

Scout Night #2

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Atlanta Braves – 6:45 PM

Scout Patch & Pregame Parade

The Cardinals invite all Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, families and friends to enjoy Scout Night at the ballpark. Scouts and their guests can enjoy a new $12 ticket price, and each scout ticket will include a special Boy or Girl Scout patch. Prior to each game, all scouts and troop leaders will be invited to participate in a pregame parade around the warning track.

Margaritaville Night

Friday, May 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 7:15 PM

Baseball Jersey & Pregame Music Event

Parrotheads, beach lovers and baseball fans can enjoy Jimmy Buffett tunes at a FINtastic pregame concert by The Boat Drunks. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Margaritaville-inspired baseball jersey. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Jimmy Buffett’s charity, Singing for Change. Change your latitude and float on down to Busch Stadium for Margaritaville Night. After all, it’s 5 o’clock (or 7:15) somewhere!

Fiesta Cardenales

Sunday, May 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 1:15 PM

Cardenales Jersey & Pregame Music Event

Don’t miss Fiesta Cardenales on May 24th! The Cardinals welcome all member of the Latino and Hispanic community for a cultural celebration. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Cardenales jersey. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit the Hispanic Education Cultural & Scholarship Foundation. Come early for a pregame event featuring Latin music in Budweiser Terrace.

Peanut Controlled Day

Sunday, May 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 1:15 PM

Peanut-Free Section

On May 24th, fans with peanut allergies can enjoy a Peanut Controlled Day featuring tickets in a peanut-free section. This area will be thoroughly cleaned before the game and the sale and consumption of peanuts will not be allowed.

SEMO Day

Sunday, May 31 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 1:15 PM

Cardinals Cap & Pregame Pep Rally

Cheer on the Cardinals with fellow Southeast Missouri alumni and fans. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a SEMO-themed Cardinals cap. Come early for a pregame pep rally featuring some special Southeast Missouri guests!

Teachers Night

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7:15 PM

Cardinals Cap

School’s out for summer! Kick off summer break at Busch Stadium for Teachers Night on June 2nd. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive teachers-themed Cardinals cap and as a special treat, fans will receive a drink coupon for your first drink of the summer on us!

Scout Night #3

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Toronto Blue Jays – 7:15 PM

Scout Patch & Pregame Parade

The Cardinals invite all Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, families and friends to enjoy Scout Night at the ballpark. Scouts and their guests can enjoy a new $12 ticket price, and each scout ticket will include a special Boy or Girl Scout patch. Prior to each game, all scouts and troop leaders will be invited to participate in a pregame parade around the warning track.

Star Wars Night

Wednesday, June 17 vs. Colorado Rockies – 7:15 PM

R2-D2 Hooded Pullover

Join Yodi Molina, Obi Wong Kenobi and Darth Bader for Star Wars Night on June 17th. Fans who purchase a special Theme Ticket will receive an exclusive Cardinals-themed R2-D2 hooded pullover. Plus, your favorite Star Wars characters will be located around the ballpark for intergalactic photo opportunities! A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Stand Up 2 Cancer.

Kids Day Out

Thursday, June 18 vs. Colorado Rockies – 12:15 PM

Pregame Kids Zone and voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda

Join us for Kids Day Out presented by Maryville University – Kids Rock Cancer, on June 18th. From 10:45 until game time, all kids with this special Theme Ticket will have access to a “Kids Zone” with fun activities in Budweiser Terrace. This is the perfect field trip for summer camps, daycares, and any kids looking to have fun and catch a Cards game! Each Theme Ticket also includes a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda. Plus, a portion of each ticket sold will be donated back to Kids Rock Cancer.

Pride Night

Friday, June 19 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 PM

Rainbow Mesh Cap & Wearable Rainbow Flag

Celebrate Pride Month at the fourth annual Pride Night at Busch Stadium. Join LGBT friends, family, and allies to watch the Cardinals take on the Reds. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Cardinals rainbow mesh cap, plus a wearable rainbow flag. Don’t miss the pregame party in Budweiser Terrace and a special performance of God Bless America by the Gateway Men’s Chorus. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to a local LGBTQ charity.

Friends Night

Monday, June 29 vs. Washington Nationals – 7:15 PM

Central Perk Mug

Cards fans—you’re OUR lobster. On June 29th, PIVOT down to Busch Stadium for Friends Night. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home their very own Central Perk mug. Leave your smelly cats at home and be prepared to learn the art of Unagi.

Soccer Night

Tuesday, June 30 vs. Washington Nationals – 7:15 PM

Cardinals Soccer Jersey

St. Louis is a baseball town AND a soccer town, so Soccer Night is a perfect way to celebrate both. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a unique Cardinals soccer jersey. Grab your soccer team and head down to the ballpark to cheer on the Redbirds.

Christmas in July

Monday, July 20 vs. San Francisco Giants – 7:15 PM

Buddy The Elf Bobblehead

It doesn’t matter if you have been naughty or nice—Christmas in July Night presented by Holiday World Splashin’ Safari returns to the ballpark on July 20th. All fans who purchase a special Theme Ticket will receive an exclusive Buddy the Elf bobblehead.

Mizzou Night

Thursday, July 23 vs. Chicago Cubs – 7:15 PM

Cardinals Cap & Pregame Pep Rally

M-I-Z! Z-O-U! Join fellow Mizzou fans, alumni and students for Mizzou Night on July 23rd. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Mizzou-themed Cardinals cap. Plus, a pregame pep rally will feature band, beer and athletes. Get your tickets to cheer on the Tigers!

Illini Night

Friday, August 7 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 PM

Cardinals Cap & Pregame Pep Rally

I-L-L! I-N-I! Join fellow Illini fans, alumni and students for Illini Night on August 7th. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Illini-themed Cardinals cap. Plus, a pregame pep rally will feature band, beer and athletes. Get your tickets to cheer on the Fighting Illini!

Missouri State Day

Sunday, August 9 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 1:15 PM

Cardinals Cap & Pregame Pep Rally

Cheer on the Cardinals with fellow Missouri State alumni and fans. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a MO State-themed Cardinals cap. Come early for a pregame pep rally featuring some special Missouri State guests!

Worldwide Technology Raceway Night

Wednesday, August 12 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – 6:45 PM

Racing Bobblehead

Start your engines and race down to Busch Stadium for Worldwide Technology Raceway Night! With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a racing-inspired Cardinals bobblehead, plus a free ticket to both the INDYCAR qualifying race and the NASCAR Truck Series race on August 21st.

St. Louis Blues Night

Friday, August 14 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 7:15 PM

TBD Bobblehead

LGB! Kick off the St. Louis Blues 2020-21 season on August 14th as the Redbirds take on the Brewers. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a unique bobblehead. Come early for a pregame pep rally at the Budweiser Terrace and a concert on the Altec Lansing Stage.

Union Appreciation Day

Sunday, August 16 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 1:15 PM

Cardinals Union T-Shirt

Start your Labor Day celebration a couple weeks early during Union Appreciation Day at Busch Stadium. Fans who purchase a special Theme Ticket will receive a specially-designed Cardinals union t-shirt.

Star Trek Night

Monday, August 31 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 6:45 PM

Uniform Shirt

Head to Busch Stadium on August 31st for Star Trek Night! Fans who purchase this special Theme Ticket will take home an exclusive The Next Generation uniform shirt in Command Red. Live long and prosper!

First Responders Appreciation Night

Wednesday, September 2 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 6:45 PM

First Responders T-Shirt

The Cardinals are excited to celebrate the men and women of St. Louis that help keep our city safe—our law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency services personnel—with an option for those working days or nights! First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by Together Credit Union, will be held on September 2nd. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Cardinals First Responders t-shirt. As a special thanks to our hometown heroes, you will also receive a coupon for one complimentary drink! A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to The Backstoppers.

First Responders Appreciation Day

Thursday, September 3 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 12:15 PM

First Responders T-Shirt

The Cardinals are excited to celebrate the men and women of St. Louis that help keep our city safe—our law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency services personnel—with an option for those working days or nights! First Responders Appreciation Day, presented by Together Credit Union, will be held on September 3rd. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive an exclusive Cardinals First Responders t-shirt. As a special thanks to our hometown heroes, you will also receive a coupon for one complimentary drink! A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to The Backstoppers.

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Tuesday, September 15 vs. Kansas City Royals – 6:45 PM

Flannel Shirt

The Cardinals will have the Luck of the Irish on September 15th as they take on the Royals. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a one-of-a-kind flannel shirt. Grab your fellow leprechauns and head down to the game!