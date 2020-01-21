Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

AAA provides tips to motorist, as wintry mix is forecasted for Metro Area

Posted 9:56 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 09:55PM, January 21, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - As winter weather makes its way into the region, AAA wants to make sure you’re prepared.

The National Weather Service has put out a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. on Wednesday until Noon on Thursday.

Here’s what AAA suggests you should have in your car: a blanket, extra clothes, jumper cables, a phone charger, boots, a reliable ice scraper with a brush, and kitty litter or sand to help provide some traction.

According to AAA, accident reports from the Midwest during the winter of 2017 showed nearly 48% of crashes and 33% deaths happen when the road
conditions were bad or when there was adverse weather.

AAA says it expects to rescue more than one hundred thousand motorists in Missouri this winter.

