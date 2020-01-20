Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Thieves run over officer’s foot while fleeing Mid-Rivers Mall

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man and woman suspected of stealing from Macy’s department store ran over a St. Peters police officer’s foot while attempting to flee the area.

According to a police spokesperson, the robbery took place before 12:15 p.m. at the Mid-Rivers Mall.

An officer arrived at the mall and attempted to arrest the man as he left the store. The man got into the passenger seat of a waiting vehicle with a woman in the driver’s seat.

The woman sped off and the vehicle ran over the officer’s foot.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Police described their vehicle as a white, 4-door Hyundai Sonata, newer model, with no visible license plates.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222 or anonymously at 636-278-1000 or via e-mail at STPPD@stpetersmo.net. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

 

