MLK Day events across the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The well-attended civic ceremony at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis kicked off the day’s events honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And from there, messages of community and empowerment could be found from many.

The annual Freedom March began at the courthouse. Cold temperatures did not deter the march, which ended at Leonard Missionary Baptist Church.

Meanwhile, at the Keating Center for the Performing Arts at Kirkwood High School hosted the sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Musical Celebration. The event featured poetry, song, and spoken word; and scholarships were awarded to students in the Kirkwood area.