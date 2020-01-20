Bi-State Commissioner alleges Metro CEO has a conflict of interest with Loop Trolley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL - The Bi-State Commissioner from Madison County believe Bi-State President/CEO Taulby Roach has a conflict of interest because he also sits on the Board of Directors of the Delmar Loop Trolley.

Roach is recommending that the Bi-State Board of Commissioners take over the Loop Trolley that's been forced to shut down when it ran out of money.

Bi-State Commissioner Derrick Keith Cox told investigator Elliott Davis that it seems strange that Roach can negotiate with the Loop Trolley Board when he sits on the board.

He says Roach disclosed to the Commissioner’s at the last meeting that he was a member of the Loop Trolley board.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page also sit on the Loop Trolley Board and they're also pushing to save the Trolley.

The Lawyer for the Trolley Board sent Elliott Davis a letter saying that Roach is required to serve on the Loop Trolley Board.

The attorneys also said Taulby is not involved in a conflict of interest, and will not be in a conflict of interest in the future.

The council is meeting this Friday and on the agenda is the Delmar Loop Trolley.

Right now, the Bi-State Board appears split on the issue.