9-year-old boy injured after shots fired into car in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – A child was injured after shots were fired into a car in south St. Louis Monday morning.

Police received a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Chippewa a little after 7:30 a.m. They found a young boy in a car with a minor injury to his head. The boy was rushed to a hospital.

Investigators do not believe the boy was struck by gunfire but was instead injured from something else in the car that was hit – possibly broken glass.

The shooting happened nearby at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Ray Avenue.

A witness who works at a business near where the car stopped said she heard the driver of the car tell police that someone in another car fired shots at him as he was driving. He drove three blocks to Chippewa where he stopped and called police and told them his son had been hurt.

"But you could see that he was kind of upset on the phone talking to someone and five minutes later, a bunch of police pulled up,” said the witness, who asked not to be identified. “He started waving them down and he started telling them about the incident of him and his son riding and another car pulls up and starts shooting at him. He said he didn't know what was going, why it was happening.”

Police have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.