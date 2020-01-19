Madison County States Attorney takes tough stance on violent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - Tonight You Paid For It Investigator Elliot Davis sat down with the Madison County States Attorney Tom Gibbons to talk about his tough approach to tackling crime.

We first told you that he was exploring using the federal death penalty against the suspect charged with murdering Edwardsville Attorney Randy Gori. He also wants to use the federal death penalty against the suspects accused in the triple murder in Bethalto.

He told Elliott his approach is to send the toughest message possible to violent criminals to discourage them from coming to Madison County to commit crimes.

Madison County had 10 murders last year, he says it averaged 8 in previous years. He believes his approach discourages many violent criminals from coming here.

Gibbons also had some advice for St. Louis elected officials about the crime problem in the city.

He said if you take a soft approach to violent criminals you will only encourage criminals to commit more crimes against citizens.

He advises them to send the toughest message possible to violent criminals.