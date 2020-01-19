Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Fatal shooting under investigating in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood

Posted 8:40 pm, January 19, 2020

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened in the 5400 block of Etzel around 11 a.m.

Police say the victim was a 20-year-old male who was shot multiple times.  Officers arriving on the scene discovered the victim unconscious but breathing.  He was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

