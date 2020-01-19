× Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl LIV matchup features St. Louis area connections

ST. LOUIS, MO- The conference championship games are over and your Super Bowl matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will square off on February 2nd in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, with kickoff set for approximately 5:30pm on FOX2.

If you’re looking for reasons to root for one team or another, we’ve put together a cheat sheet of sorts with local connections to both teams. Did we miss one? Email us

Kansas City

Parkway Central graduate Khalen Saunders is in his rookie season on the Chiefs defensive line.

Head Coach Andy Reid and Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub are both former University of Missouri assistants.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, of course, is a former St. Louis Rams Head Coach. That may not be a reason to root, but we offer it in the interest of full disclosure.

Receivers coach Greg Lewis played at Illinois.

San Francisco

Center Ben Garland, an Air Force Academy graduate, formerly served as a Public Information Officer at Scott Air Force Base. He has also trained Elite Football Academy in Chesterfield.

Assistant Coach Katie Sowers is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

Stay tuned to FOX2 for plenty of coverage leading up to Super Bowl Sunday!