Women’s March braved cold weather, while focusing on getting people to vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands gathered in downtown St. Louis for the Women’s March. Organizers say this year’s theme is marching to the polls.

Thousands braved the cold for the cause, wrapped up in pink gear and holding their signs high.

They say their marching for a better world not only for women today but for the women of tomorrow.

The crowd not only spanned generations but also gender.

It’s a movement, they say can only be accomplished by coming together so they plan on marching to the polls this November.