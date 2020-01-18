Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood

Posted 10:01 pm, January 18, 2020, by

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday evening around 6:15 pm in the Baden neighborhood at North Broadway and Halls Ferry Road.

Police say officers arriving on the scene found a male victim shot in the chest, conscious and barely breathing.

The man was transported to the hospital for life-saving treatment but later died from his injury.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

